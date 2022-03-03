Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ex-boyfriend of a former corrections officer has been sentenced to over 48 years in jail for her murder.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Thursday, March 3, Jeremy E. Lardner was sentenced for the 2019 murder of Brandi Prchal, an off-duty corrections officer.

Brandi Prchal (Shannon Reed)

Brandi Prchal and her family. (Shannon Reed)

On Nov. 1, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement and fire officials were called to 928 SW Warren just after 8 p.m. with reports of the smell of natural gas outside the home.

Just after arrival, firefighters said they forced their way into the home after failing to make contact with anyone inside.

Upon entry, court records indicate fire crews found the homeowner and Prchal’s ex-boyfriend, Lardner, unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment after he regained consciousness.

Crews said they also found Prchal’s body, who appeared to have suffered severe blunt force trauma. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department said they secured the scene and started an investigation into her death.

As a result of the investigation, Kagay said Lardner was arrested when he was released from the hospital and charged with murder.

On Jan. 5, 2022, Kagay said Lardner pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Kidnapping. The case was set for sentencing on Thursday.

At the sentencing hearing, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. Judge sentenced Lardner to 585 months in prison - over 48 years.

Kagay commended the work of his deputy DAs during the prosecution of the case and the Topeka Police and Fire Departments during the investigation.

