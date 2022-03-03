Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ex-boyfriend of a former corrections officer has been sentenced to over 48 years in jail for her murder.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Thursday, March 3, Jeremy E. Lardner was sentenced for the 2019 murder of Brandi Prchal, an off-duty corrections officer.

Brandi Prchal
Brandi Prchal(Shannon Reed)
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Brandi Prchal and her family.(Shannon Reed)

On Nov. 1, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement and fire officials were called to 928 SW Warren just after 8 p.m. with reports of the smell of natural gas outside the home.

Just after arrival, firefighters said they forced their way into the home after failing to make contact with anyone inside.

Upon entry, court records indicate fire crews found the homeowner and Prchal’s ex-boyfriend, Lardner, unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment after he regained consciousness.

Crews said they also found Prchal’s body, who appeared to have suffered severe blunt force trauma. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department said they secured the scene and started an investigation into her death.

As a result of the investigation, Kagay said Lardner was arrested when he was released from the hospital and charged with murder.

On Jan. 5, 2022, Kagay said Lardner pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Kidnapping. The case was set for sentencing on Thursday.

At the sentencing hearing, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. Judge sentenced Lardner to 585 months in prison - over 48 years.

Kagay commended the work of his deputy DAs during the prosecution of the case and the Topeka Police and Fire Departments during the investigation.

Woman identified in suspicious death investigation

The woman found dead in a Topeka home filled with gas Friday night has been identified as Brandi Prchal, 36 of Topeka.

Court records: Prchal had black eye the month before her death

During the month before she was slain, Brandi Jo Prchal had reported to work at the Shawnee County Jail with a black eye, according to an application for a search warrant in the murder case.

Man accused of killing woman inside her west Topeka home, has a long history of domestic battery

The man arrested Tuesday in connection with murder in the death of a woman found in a west Topeka house filled with natural gas has a years-long history of convictions in the batteries of his then-wife, according to district court records.

Forensic pathologist testified that corrections officer killed by former boyfriend had multiple injuries

A Shawnee County corrections officer suffered an onslaught of injuries when she was fatally attacked while off duty at a west central Topeka home on November 1, a forensic pathologist testified Friday.

Topeka man convicted in 2019 murder

A Topeka man Wednesday pleaded guilty to a 2019 murder he is charged in.

Pandemic delays murder trial for man accused of killing off-duty corrections officer

Through his defense attorney, a 37-year-old man charged in the 2019 beating death of an off-duty corrections officer on Tuesday sought and got a 60-day postponement before the case returns to court.

