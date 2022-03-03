Envista Credit Union announces March fundraising partner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is teaming up with Mana De Topeka for their March Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista will help the school with promotions and fundraising throughout the month. They’ll also match up to $2,500 in donations made to the school.

Mana de Topeka is part of a national Latina organization that works to empower Mexican American women through advocacy and leadership development. “We’re really excited about it,” Envista Marketing Director Grace Greene said. “It is Women’s History Month in March, so this is the perfect organization because they do so much in Topeka to support our Latinas women and girls in this community.”

You can go to EnvistaCares.com if you would like to help.

