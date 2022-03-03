Advertisement

Crews find steam, not smoke, coming from roof of downtown Topeka building

Crews responding Thursday to a report of a possible fire found steam, not smoke, coming from the roof of the Frank Carlson Federal Building, 444 S.E. Quincy.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded early Thursday to a report of a possible fire at a downtown Topeka building but found steam instead of smoke coming from the top of the building.

Though it appeared from ground level that there was a fire on the rooftop of the building, no blaze actually occurred, authorities said.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 5:21 a.m. Thursday in the area of S.E. 6th and Monroe.

Initial reports indicated what appeared to be flames were visible on top of the Frank Carlson Federal Building, 444 S.E. Quincy.

However, Topeka Fire Department Crews found that what appeared to be flames actually was steam that was illuminated by an orange-colored light on top of the building.

The steam appeared to rise and lower as a breeze from the north was present in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning.

The initial response saw multiple fire engines on the scene, with Topeka police blocking S.E. Monroe between S.E. 4th and S.E. 6th Avenue.

After Topeka firefighters completed their investigation, crews cleared the scene by around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

No damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically wounded baby
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest

Latest News

Photo from 2014
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supt. court denies AG’s request to dismiss 3 redistricting map lawsuits
FedEx Crash on I-70 at MacVicar
FedEx Truck Crashes in Topeka
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
A 46-year-old Texas woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in...
Texas woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon in two-vehicle crash in Marion County