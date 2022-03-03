Crews find steam, not smoke, coming from roof of downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded early Thursday to a report of a possible fire at a downtown Topeka building but found steam instead of smoke coming from the top of the building.

Though it appeared from ground level that there was a fire on the rooftop of the building, no blaze actually occurred, authorities said.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 5:21 a.m. Thursday in the area of S.E. 6th and Monroe.

Initial reports indicated what appeared to be flames were visible on top of the Frank Carlson Federal Building, 444 S.E. Quincy.

However, Topeka Fire Department Crews found that what appeared to be flames actually was steam that was illuminated by an orange-colored light on top of the building.

The steam appeared to rise and lower as a breeze from the north was present in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning.

The initial response saw multiple fire engines on the scene, with Topeka police blocking S.E. Monroe between S.E. 4th and S.E. 6th Avenue.

After Topeka firefighters completed their investigation, crews cleared the scene by around 5:55 a.m. Thursday.

No damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

