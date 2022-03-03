City of Topeka seeks input for eligibility of ARPA social services funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking for input on how it should judge eligibility for $10 million in funds for social services.

The City of Topeka says the Council’s Policy and Finance Committee will host a public forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at the City’s Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison St.

The City said the meeting is meant to gather feedback from the community about what criteria and qualifications should be met for eligibility to apply for the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the Council voted to allocate for social services.

“This will be a deliberative process with decisions made based on input we receive from Topekans,” said Topeka’s Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan, and the Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee. “This is just one step in a layered process, and we look forward to hearing directly from citizens regarding their expectations of us during this process.”

According to the City, the Policy and Finance committee is currently working with staff on the application and process for social services.

On Feb. 12, the City said the Council voted to approve earmarking $35,676,831 for Capital Improvement Projects and $10 million to be allocated for social services. Topeka received $45,676,831 in ARPA funds.

The deadline to signup for public comment is 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting, March 23. Comments can be made in person or via Zoom and will be limited to 4 minutes per person with no time extensions. To sign up to provide public comment, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.