Advertisement

City of Topeka seeks input for eligibility of ARPA social services funds

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking for input on how it should judge eligibility for $10 million in funds for social services.

The City of Topeka says the Council’s Policy and Finance Committee will host a public forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at the City’s Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison St.

The City said the meeting is meant to gather feedback from the community about what criteria and qualifications should be met for eligibility to apply for the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the Council voted to allocate for social services.

“This will be a deliberative process with decisions made based on input we receive from Topekans,” said Topeka’s Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan, and the Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee. “This is just one step in a layered process, and we look forward to hearing directly from citizens regarding their expectations of us during this process.”

According to the City, the Policy and Finance committee is currently working with staff on the application and process for social services.

On Feb. 12, the City said the Council voted to approve earmarking $35,676,831 for Capital Improvement Projects and $10 million to be allocated for social services. Topeka received $45,676,831 in ARPA funds.

The deadline to signup for public comment is 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting, March 23. Comments can be made in person or via Zoom and will be limited to 4 minutes per person with no time extensions. To sign up to provide public comment, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically wounded baby

Latest News

FILE
After court discovers sexual relationship with client, Kansas City lawyer suspended
Groundbreaking held for new elementary school on Fort Riley
Geary County schools broke ground for new elementary school on Fort Riley
FILE - Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator...
Kansas leaders react to Olathe East shooting, thankful students safe
Groundbreaking held for new elementary school on Fort Riley
Brian C. Shields
Kansas man to remain in prison after lawyer found competent in murder trial