California man already behind Riley Co. bars arrested for 2020 shooting

13 News This Morning At 6AM
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man who had already been serving time for alleged domestic battery has now also been arrested for a 2020 shooting.

The Riley County Police Department says a California man is behind bars for a February 2020 shooting near Aggieville in Manhattan.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2020, RCPD said officers responded to multiple 911 calls with reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Laramie St.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an empty car that had been shot. After further investigation, it was discovered Travell Hairston, 30, of Sacramento, had allegedly fired several rounds at a 27-year-old male victim.

Hairston had already been confined in the Riley Co. Jail for domestic battery and failure to appear, was again arrested on Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022, for attempted first-degree murder.

RCPD said Hairston’s bond for the murder was issued at $500,000, resulting in a total bond of $1,115,000 for all his alleged crimes.

