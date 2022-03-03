Advertisement

Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
By Matt Petrillo
Mar. 3, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Police say a 12-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia. Authorities claim the boy was armed and involved in a shootout with police when he was killed.

In a surveillance video, the voice of what sounds like an injured police officer can be heard after a gun battle rocked a South Philly neighborhood.

Investigators say a social media post initially led four undercover officers traveling in an unmarked vehicle into the area for a gun investigation.

Officers then saw two boys on bicycles. One of them was a 12-year-old with a gun. Officers then turned on their vehicle’s police lights, which is when officers say someone opened fire on the vehicle.

“The officer that was positioned in the rear passenger was struck by shards of glass in face and in his eyes,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

Police say the boys then ran away as police exchanged fire.

A bullet struck the 12-year-old in his back and exited his left chest, killing him. He’s been identified as Thomas Siderio.

“I came to the door and I looked over here, and the boy was on my pavement,” resident Maureen Flocco said. “And I went back into the house and sat down and I was in awe.”

Siderio was a seventh grader at Sharswood Elementary School. He was reported missing to Philly police in April 2020, but returned a few days later.

The shooting also left bullet holes in two parked cars.

Police also recovered from the scene a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a laser. Police are investigating to figure out exactly who fired at the officers.

“I don’t understand these kids with these guns,” Flocco said. “Where are they getting them from?”

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and questioned by police. He was later released.

The four officers involved are on administrative duty as authorities investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

