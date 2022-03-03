35 for 35: Colby’s 35 Favorite Things About Kansas
Ad Astra Per Aspera
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Check out Colby Sharples-Terry’s list of her 35 Favorite Things About Kansas in celebration of her 35th birthday, March 2nd. You can see Colby each week on our Kansas Tourism segment every Thursday, “To the Stars”. Please note that these are NOT in any particular order:
Elderslie Farm & Creamery, Kechi
Syracuse Sand Dunes, Syracuse
Mount Sunflower, Wallace County
Wilmore Carousel, Wilmore
Coronado Heights, Lindsborg
Gella’s Diner & Brewery, Hays
Garden of Eden, Lucas
Hatman Jack’s, Wichita
Historic Wolf Hotel & Events Center, Ellinwood
Grandma Hoerner’s, Alma
Mural at the Mill, Salina
Cooks American Grill, Topeka
Walnut Valley Festival, Winfield
Big Brutus, West Mineral
Gypsum Hills, Southwest, Southcentral KS
Museum at Prairiefire, Overland Park
Somerset Cafe, Dover
Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson
Alcove Spring & Waterfall, Blue Rapids
Ringneck Ranch, Tipton
Shopping, Downtown Newton
Carriage Crossing Restaurant & Bakery, Yoder
Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan
Jungle House, Lawrence
Center of the Lower 48, Lebanon
Providence Hill Farm, Atchison
Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, Abilene
Parrot Cove Water Park, Garden City
Keeper of the Plains, Wichita
Casa Somerset, Paola
Quindaro Ruins, Kansas City, Kansas
Historic Lake Scott Park, Scott City
Tallgrass Prairie, Strong City
Lindsborg (Little Sweden), Lindsborg
Sunsets Kansas
Show us your photos from travels across Kansas; use the hashtag ‘ToTheStarsKS’! You can learn more about the Sunflower State’s attractions at travelks.com You can also follow the Kansas Tourism Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.