Advertisement

35 for 35: Colby’s 35 Favorite Things About Kansas

Ad Astra Per Aspera
Colby Sharples-Terry shares her 35 favorite things about Kansas for her 35th birthday.
Colby Sharples-Terry shares her 35 favorite things about Kansas for her 35th birthday.(Courtesy: Colby-Sharples-Terry)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Check out Colby Sharples-Terry’s list of her 35 Favorite Things About Kansas in celebration of her 35th birthday, March 2nd. You can see Colby each week on our Kansas Tourism segment every Thursday, “To the Stars”. Please note that these are NOT in any particular order:

Elderslie Farm & Creamery, Kechi

Syracuse Sand Dunes, Syracuse

Mount Sunflower, Wallace County

Wilmore Carousel, Wilmore

Coronado Heights, Lindsborg

Gella’s Diner & Brewery, Hays

Garden of Eden, Lucas

Hatman Jack’s, Wichita

Historic Wolf Hotel & Events Center, Ellinwood

Grandma Hoerner’s, Alma

Mural at the Mill, Salina

Cooks American Grill, Topeka

Walnut Valley Festival, Winfield

Big Brutus, West Mineral

Gypsum Hills, Southwest, Southcentral KS

Museum at Prairiefire, Overland Park

Somerset Cafe, Dover

Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson

Alcove Spring & Waterfall, Blue Rapids

Ringneck Ranch, Tipton

Shopping, Downtown Newton

Carriage Crossing Restaurant & Bakery, Yoder

Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan

Jungle House, Lawrence

Center of the Lower 48, Lebanon

Providence Hill Farm, Atchison

Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, Abilene

Parrot Cove Water Park, Garden City

Keeper of the Plains, Wichita

Casa Somerset, Paola

Quindaro Ruins, Kansas City, Kansas

Historic Lake Scott Park, Scott City

Tallgrass Prairie, Strong City

Lindsborg (Little Sweden), Lindsborg

Sunsets Kansas

Show us your photos from travels across Kansas; use the hashtag ‘ToTheStarsKS’! You can learn more about the Sunflower State’s attractions at travelks.com You can also follow the Kansas Tourism Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically wounded baby
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest

Latest News

FexEx Truck Crashes on I-70
FedEx Truck Crashes on I-70
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
LIVE: Student arrested after SRO, administrator shot at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
Olathe East High School shooting: School resource officer and administrator shot; one in critical condition
(File)
Kansas Supt. court denies AG’s request to dismiss 3 redistricting map lawsuits