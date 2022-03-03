35 for 35: Colby’s 35 Favorite Things About Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Check out Colby Sharples-Terry’s list of her 35 Favorite Things About Kansas in celebration of her 35th birthday, March 2nd. You can see Colby each week on our Kansas Tourism segment every Thursday, “To the Stars”. Please note that these are NOT in any particular order:

Elderslie Farm & Creamery, Kechi

Syracuse Sand Dunes, Syracuse

Mount Sunflower, Wallace County

Wilmore Carousel, Wilmore

Coronado Heights, Lindsborg

Gella’s Diner & Brewery, Hays

Garden of Eden, Lucas

Hatman Jack’s, Wichita

Historic Wolf Hotel & Events Center, Ellinwood

Grandma Hoerner’s, Alma

Mural at the Mill, Salina

Cooks American Grill, Topeka

Walnut Valley Festival, Winfield

Big Brutus, West Mineral

Gypsum Hills, Southwest, Southcentral KS

Museum at Prairiefire, Overland Park

Somerset Cafe, Dover

Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson

Alcove Spring & Waterfall, Blue Rapids

Ringneck Ranch, Tipton

Shopping, Downtown Newton

Carriage Crossing Restaurant & Bakery, Yoder

Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan

Jungle House, Lawrence

Center of the Lower 48, Lebanon

Providence Hill Farm, Atchison

Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, Abilene

Parrot Cove Water Park, Garden City

Keeper of the Plains, Wichita

Casa Somerset, Paola

Quindaro Ruins, Kansas City, Kansas

Historic Lake Scott Park, Scott City

Tallgrass Prairie, Strong City

Lindsborg (Little Sweden), Lindsborg

Sunsets Kansas

Show us your photos from travels across Kansas; use the hashtag ‘ToTheStarsKS’! You can learn more about the Sunflower State’s attractions at travelks.com You can also follow the Kansas Tourism Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.