Wednesday forecast: Record warmth today, cooler tomorrow

Today will be the warmest day of the work week with tomorrow the coolest day of the work week. The unseasonably mild temperatures for early March continue through Saturday with more seasonal temperatures by Sunday. Precipitation also returns this weekend with a chance of rain both afternoons.

There remains a lot of uncertainty with specific details on our precipitation chances over the weekend. Confidence is high it will be rain and even a few t-storms Saturday afternoon however lower confidence on how widespread the rain will be and if we’ll have any strong or severe storms. Right now the higher risk for severe weather will be in Missouri. There will be another chance of rain Sunday afternoon and with precipitation lingering into Sunday night and possibly into Monday there will be a chance for a wintry mix.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29........ Record High Today: 83 (1901) (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A frontal boundary will keep highs in the mid-upper 60s south of I-70 with more of a southerly wind while the rest of northeast KS will have an easterly wind. This means cooler weather with most spots in the low-mid 60s although a few spots may be stuck in the 50s near the Nebraska border. Still above average for this time of year though. Other than a few clouds early it’ll be mostly sunny and winds 10-20 mph.

The front pushes back north with a southerly wind for all of northeast KS by Friday which leads to highs back in the 70s. Gusts around 30 mph are expected.

IF there is going to be any rain Friday night or Saturday morning it will be isolated and light so will keep the official forecast dry for now. Gusts closer to 40 mph are expected Saturday with a spring like feel to begin the weekend as morning temperatures will start out in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. We’ll keep an eye on the rain and t-storm chance for the afternoon and possible evening hours.

Sunday will be much cooler but more seasonal with upper 40s to mid 50s and a slight chance of rain mainly south of I-70 in the afternoon. The big question is how long precipitation lingers Sunday night into Monday. Both models indicate precipitation on Monday however that hasn’t been the case all week long so will hold off on putting anything in the 8 day for now until there’s more consistency in the models.

Next week will be much cooler in the 40s on Monday with 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front pushes through to end the work week.

Taking Action:

The fire danger risk remains highs especially today, Friday and Sunday. IF you do have to do any controlled burns make sure it’s properly put out. Winds 30-40 mph are expected Friday and Saturday and if there are any lingering flames, it could reignite and create problems trying to control it. Precipitation returns this weekend with low confidence on specific details including how widespread any rain will be, if there are t-storms and if there are will there be a few strong to severe storms. There’s also a chance of a wintry mix Sunday night with models keeping precipitation lingering into Monday. Stay updated and keep checking back daily.

