Interim Deputy Fire Chief named as head of Topeka Fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City officials have announced the new Fire Chief.

On Wednesday morning, March 3, The City of Topeka and Topeka Fire Department announced Randy Phillips will head the department as the new Fire Chief.

Phillips, the current interim deputy fire chief, has been the president of Local 83, a branch of the International Firefighters Association. He has served the Department for 26 years as he rose through the ranks to the interim deputy in December 2021.

“Firefighters, in general, are not ones that look for attention, they’re not ones to look to have the spotlight on themselves. So that aspect of it, it’s a little unnerving, but really excited and ready to kind of hit the ground running. We’ve got a lot of things to get done in a short period of time,” he said.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said Phillips will get to create his own command staff to shape the department for the next 20 years. They’ll need to decide whether to upgrade, build, or *not build fire stations. Another issue is how to handle medical responses and the advanced life support program (ALS) former Chief Craig Duke pushed for.

“Some people say we shouldn’t do medical response whereas others say we should be in the transport business. So that’s a wide spectrum and you heard Chief Phillips hit on the aspect of ALS, advanced life support system, so we’re really developing that, so we’re heading in that direction. So the question is how far do we go, what do we want it to look like,” said Cochran.

According to the City, Phillips’ father, Dennis Phillips, was Topeka Fire Chief from 2002 to 2004.

“It is a family affair at the fire department. I had a brother Eddie, who retired as a captain a few years back, and I’ve got his son Austin who is a driver here at the fire department, and I had an uncle that retired from the KCK Fire Department, so it’s a family affair for us and I hope to see it keep going,” said Dennis. “He told me it was a possibility late last week and it made me very proud like I said because not very often do you have someone following the father into the chief’s job.”

“I am very excited that Randy Phillips will serve as Fire Chief. Randy is a life-long Topekan, and seeing homegrown talent serve in key leadership roles is extremely important to me, and many others in our community,” said Interim City Manager Cochran. “I am confident with Chief Phillips’ strong leadership qualities and experience, he will ensure the strategic planning and vision for the department continues to move forward.”

Phillips was chosen from five finalists and will start his new role on Friday, March 4, when Chief Duke retires.

“I feel very very fortunate to be in this position,” said Phillips. “There were a number of very qualified candidates that the city manager had to pick from and I’m extremely excited to work with some of those same individuals moving forward.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the brave men and women that make up the Topeka Fire Department,” said Chief Phillips. “The fire service is a team effort and I am excited to work together to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Topeka.”

Chief Phillips wasn’t intentionally working towards an office job. He said he gained a different perspective in October when Duke asked him and another battalion chief to come up with an orientation project for new battalion chiefs. He said there are days when he’ll hear the trucks go out, he’ll listen in to his radio, and wishes he could be out there. He said that the feeling of wanting to be out there won’t go away, but he’s looking to continue services for the community in other ways now.

“I think it’s not really needing so many big changes as it is looking to find areas of improvement,” he said. “Areas where we can refine and hone what we’re doing to provide hopefully even a better level of service to citizens.”

Late last year, Chief Craig Duke said he would retire in April, however, late last month Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said Duke’s situation had changed and moved his retirement date up to March 4, 2022.

“Anytime that you have qualified individuals, homegrown, within your own ranks, who can ascend to those top levels — I think that’s always better for citizens and the community,” said Phillips. Just like myself, an overwhelming majority of our members are born and raised here. Are lifelong Topekans. They care about this community and getting into this role for those people it’s not another notch on their belt, it’s not a stepping stone to some other place, it is because they truly care about this community and want to be here and want to provide the best level of service they can.”

