USD 335 investigating February assault between students

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned of an incident at Jackson Heights Middle in February.

A parent advised 13 NEWS the incident was of a sexual nature and that it was being investigated. In an update video on his YouTube channel, Jackson Heights Superintendent Jim Howard said there were several unfounded and nonfactual rumors being passed off as true.

“All of those things have been addressed as a school, Howard said. “So, some of the information you might have seen that there is some unfinished items or things that have not been handled, there has been a lengthy investigation and everyone involved with that has the action the school needs to take.”

13 NEWS contacted Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse and asked if his office was investigating. He told us any comment on the alleged incident would have to come from Jackson Co. Attorney Shawna Miller.

Miller told 13 News she cannot comment on any alleged incident at this time. 13 News will be following up on the alleged incident.

