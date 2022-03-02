Advertisement

USD 335 investigating February assault between students

Jackson Heights High School & Middle School
Jackson Heights High School & Middle School(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News has learned of an incident at Jackson Heights Middle in February.

A parent advised 13 NEWS the incident was of a sexual nature and that it was being investigated. In an update video on his YouTube channel, Jackson Heights Superintendent Jim Howard said there were several unfounded and nonfactual rumors being passed off as true.

“All of those things have been addressed as a school, Howard said. “So, some of the information you might have seen that there is some unfinished items or things that have not been handled, there has been a lengthy investigation and everyone involved with that has the action the school needs to take.”

13 NEWS contacted Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse and asked if his office was investigating. He told us any comment on the alleged incident would have to come from Jackson Co. Attorney Shawna Miller.

Miller told 13 News she cannot comment on any alleged incident at this time. 13 News will be following up on the alleged incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan....
Kansas lawmaker suspended from KDP for troublesome behavior
Topeka, KS
Shawnee Co. residents awaiting notices of raised property value
Wheat is a key crop in both Ukraine and Kansas. The current crisis adds to growing worries for...
Ukrainian crisis, crop yield worry Kansas wheat farmers
Wheat is a key crop in both Ukraine and Kansas. The current crisis adds to growing worries for...
Ukrainian crisis, crop yield worry Kansas wheat farmers