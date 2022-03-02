Advertisement

UPDATE: Baby found safe, father arrested

James Nordman
James Nordman(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:20 a.m. Police say Kamryn Nordman has been found safe and James Nordman,, Kamryn’s father, has been arrested for violating the domestic violence protection order against him.

The Wichita Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 1-year-old Kamryn Nordman and 41-year-old James Nordman. They are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG. Police ask that if you see Kamryn, James or the Chevy Trailblazer, or know their whereabouts, to call 911.

Kamryn and James Norman are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG.
Kamryn and James Norman are traveling in a white 1999 Chevy Trailblazer with Kansas tag 388 MGG.(Wichita Police Department)

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic violence report call at a home in the 1000 block of South Christine. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 25-year-old woman who lives there.

The woman reported that her boyfriend, James, was at the home with their child, Kamryn, while she was away. When she arrived home James and Kamryn were gone, and they did not return for several hours. Investigators are concerned for the welfare of Kamryn and need assistance locating her. James is wanted for a violation of a domestic violence protection order.

The investigation is ongoing and the case number is 22C012343.

**UPDATE** - Kamryn has been located safe and James has been arrested for the violation of a domestic violence...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn

Latest News

Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, will sign copies of her new book, “Queening: A 30-Day Devotional...
Topeka woman to have book-signing event on Saturday at Gage Park
FILE
Following Douglas Co. decision to drop mask mandate, KU follows suit with phase-out approach
FILE - American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton,...
Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction
FILE
USD 383 drops mask mandate for Early Learning sites, transportation
Wichita State removing campus mask mandate