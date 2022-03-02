Advertisement

Trooper drew gun on Kansas lawmaker after stop for speeding

FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was...
FILE - Douglas County booking records show that Kansas House representative Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper drew his pistol on a Kansas legislator stopped for speeding when the lawmaker abruptly got out of his car holding his cellphone, the trooper said in a statement made public Wednesday.

The trooper’s affidavit provides details about the arrest early Nov. 27 in Lawrence of Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City. Coleman is charged in Douglas County District Court with speeding and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and has a court hearing set for April 15.

In neighboring Johnson County, Coleman faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge over an Oct. 30 fight with his younger brother, with a hearing set for March 30.

The 21-year-old lawmaker has had multiple legal problems since first running for the House in 2020.

In the Lawrence case, Master Trooper Michael Hamilton said Coleman was speeding west on Interstate 70, left the highway and stopped in a parking area. Hamilton said when Coleman left his car, the trooper saw him holding “a black object” that the trooper later determined was a cellphone.

Hamilton said Coleman did not follow his orders and was “erratic.” The trooper eventually recognized Coleman, having helped him with a tire change a week before.

Coleman was not in his Statehouse office Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically injured 2-year-old girl
Topeka Fire crews attempt to extinguish a blaze in the 1900 block of SE 20th St. on March 3,...
Residents asked to avoid area of SE 20th as crews fight Topeka fire
Douglas Co., KU drop mask mandates
Following Douglas Co. decision to drop mask mandate, KU follows suit with phase-out approach
Chase Middle School
"Concerning" social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
Kyle Scott
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes