TPD attempts to identify truck, driver following recent burglary
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are attempting to identify a truck and its driver after a recent burglary.
The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to ask the public for its help to identify a pickup truck and its driver related to an ongoing burglary and criminal damage case.
TPD said if anyone has information about the person or the truck, they should email it telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
