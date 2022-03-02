Advertisement

TPD attempts to identify truck, driver following recent burglary

13 News This Morning At 6AM
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are attempting to identify a truck and its driver after a recent burglary.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to ask the public for its help to identify a pickup truck and its driver related to an ongoing burglary and criminal damage case.

Do you recognize this individual or this truck? The Topeka Police Department would like assistance in identifying him. Case 2022-15260.

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

TPD said if anyone has information about the person or the truck, they should email it telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

