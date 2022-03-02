Topeka City Council continue discussions for hiring city manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council had previously considered using an outside hiring firm to help them with their search -- but that may not be the case after Tuesday’s discussion.

Topeka City Council was presented with options for four different firms that applied to help the city with their search for the next city manager.

Among those options were one local firm, one from California, and two from Illinois.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller says the Council couldn’t make a final decision based on the limited information they were given.

“Overall the council said we need a little more information so we can compare apples to apples on these, there was good discussion about whether strictly local or even having our staff do the search versus a national search”

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran suggested taking a hybrid approach using city resources, suggesting that city employees go out and then create a list of candidates to present to the council.

Councilwoman Hiller says she hopes the council will be able to agree on a approach next week..

According to the council’s selection process timeline, they would have liked to have a firm selected by the end of February.

