Advertisement

Topeka City Council continue discussions for hiring city manager

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla at a city council meeting on Jan. 11, 2022.
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla at a city council meeting on Jan. 11, 2022.(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council had previously considered using an outside hiring firm to help them with their search -- but that may not be the case after Tuesday’s discussion.

Topeka City Council was presented with options for four different firms that applied to help the city with their search for the next city manager.

Among those options were one local firm, one from California, and two from Illinois.

Councilwoman Karen Hiller says the Council couldn’t make a final decision based on the limited information they were given.

“Overall the council said we need a little more information so we can compare apples to apples on these, there was good discussion about whether strictly local or even having our staff do the search versus a national search”

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran suggested taking a hybrid approach using city resources, suggesting that city employees go out and then create a list of candidates to present to the council.

Councilwoman Hiller says she hopes the council will be able to agree on a approach next week..

According to the council’s selection process timeline, they would have liked to have a firm selected by the end of February.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address
Kansas forward K.J. Adams (24) and Remy Martin (11) walk past as TCU forward Xavier Cork (12)...
TCU wins 2nd in row over top-10 team, 74-64 over No. 6 KU
Community members gather in solidarity with Ukraine at Manhattan's Triangle Park
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan....
Kansas lawmaker suspended from KDP for troublesome behavior