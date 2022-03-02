Three Topeka organizations receive $1,000 from Topeka Area Building Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $1,000 from Professional Women in Building’s December silent auction was given to Topeka Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House, and the YWCA.

The Topeka Area Building Association handed over their checks to the Topeka Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Topeka, and the YWCA while also promoting their volunteer opportunities Tuesday afternoon.

CEO Katie Nelson said they focus on groups working with buildings, families, and women. The money will go towards the group’s needs whether, that’s towards programs, maintenance, or anything they feel needs assistance.

Nelson said they want to continue to help the community in any way they can.

”I always tell my kids, my grandkids, everybody, you can put water in a river and it’s going to rise. You have to put time and effort into your community and we all rise for that. So we all just have to bound together and work for the future and this is just one way the professional women building here in Topeka can do that.”

Men and women can join the area association if they work in the building industry. You can visit BuildingTopeka.org.

