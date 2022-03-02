Advertisement

Suspect wanted in fatal crash and shooting arrested after standoff in Bonner Springs

The man arrested in Wednesday's standoff in Bonner Springs had been wanted in a KCMO fatal...
The man arrested in Wednesday's standoff in Bonner Springs had been wanted in a KCMO fatal crash and a KCK shooting, police say.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A man wanted in a January fatal crash in Kansas City, MO, and a later shooting in KCK was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff at a Bonner Springs home.

Yucasante Oropreza, 20, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. and transported to the Wyandotte County jail, where he awaits bond. Bonner Springs police had surrounded a home on North Park Avenue near Highview Avenue, and talked the suspect into leaving the home and surrendering peacefully.

Kansas City police had been trying to locate Oropreza in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in the city on Jan. 8. Oropreza was also wanted in a Kansas City, KS, shooting.

KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Shawnee Co. COVID scorecard
Last published Shawnee Co. COVID-19 report shows improvements
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Midday in Kansas
FILE - Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
KCC, KGS reach settlement to recover nearly all costs from severe winter weather from transportation customers
FILE
SCHD opens appointments for new Family Planning program