Suspect wanted in fatal crash and shooting arrested after standoff in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A man wanted in a January fatal crash in Kansas City, MO, and a later shooting in KCK was arrested Wednesday morning after a standoff at a Bonner Springs home.

Yucasante Oropreza, 20, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. and transported to the Wyandotte County jail, where he awaits bond. Bonner Springs police had surrounded a home on North Park Avenue near Highview Avenue, and talked the suspect into leaving the home and surrendering peacefully.

Kansas City police had been trying to locate Oropreza in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in the city on Jan. 8. Oropreza was also wanted in a Kansas City, KS, shooting.

