Suspect in NC bus driver’s shooting death arrested in Kansas

FILE
FILE(WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.

Thavychith is charged with murder and shooting into occupied property in the death of Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera last month, police said. He is in the Johnson County, Kansas, jail, Shawnee police records show. At a court hearing Tuesday, Thavychith agreed to be extradited to Charlotte.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting on Feb. 11 found a bus off the road and the bus driver shot, police said. Rivera was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said he died the next day.

The four passengers on the bus at the time were not hurt, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

