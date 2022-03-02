Shawnee Co. residents awaiting notices of raised property value

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Notices for this year’s Shawnee County property valuations are out.

County Appraiser Steve Bauman tells 13 NEWS that 68,000 Change-of-Value notices are in the mail.

“This notice is giving the property owners their change in appraised value,” Bauman said. “An indication of what a property should be able to sell for on the open market.”

Of those, he says 89 percent of properties have increased in value, with an average increase of 13.5 percent. Bauman called Shawnee County’s real estate market the strongest he’s ever seen, though the increase is in line with national averages between 5 and 15 percent.

Increased values will mean increased property taxes, but he says they haven’t yet calculated exactly how much more people will have to pay.

“The tax effect of the property values increasing won’t be known until the budgeting process is completed later this year and its determined how much is needed to operate the cities, schools, county, and the different taxing authorities. From there, our appraised values are used to distribute the total tax to the individual property owners.”

