Shawnee Co. DOC staff get pay raises to compete with other regional facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Department of Correction staff are getting some extra cash. The Shawnee County DOC hopes pay increases will help their critical staffing shortage issues.

The Shawnee Co. Commission approved a $1.50 pay bump for all DOC employees. Uniformed security staff will get an additional $2, and all 24/7 security staff working with a 25% or higher vacancy rate will get another $2.50. They’re giving a $1,500 referral bonus and $1,500 to that new hire.

Director Brian Cole said, “We have two prisons here that are local so you have three correction facilities right here that are competing for the same regional staff. We have to be competitive.”

Cole said Tuesday morning they’re operating with three fewer custodians than they need. Their pay now is around $12 an hour to help attract workers.

He calls the 30-40% vacancy rate for corrections specialists alarming as they now make $20.24 an hour.

“About 60-65 vacancies out of about 190 so we’re very high with vacancies. Staff is working very hard, they’re working double shifts, they’re working 16 hours, they’re working their days off, they’re being ordered to work, they’re doing everything they can to go above and beyond,” he said.

Sergeant Caitlyn Ross said the shortages create stress not only for the staff but inmates too. She said they always promote safety, but having to shut down the modules where the inmates live is causing some inmates to not behave the same as they would when they’re allowed to roam more freely throughout the day.

“We would love to have the spots filled as well so these inmates can get the day room time that they want and need and be able to come out of their cells be able to shower regularly and all that good stuff,” she said.

Ross said she loves her job and always tries to keep morale high. She recommends people apply and be a part of their team.

Cole said working for public safety makes the position attractive to anybody.

“When we’re full staff you will see overtime and mandatory overtime things like that decrease significantly and the quality of life increases significantly. We have good staff here that can balance their staff their livelihoods very well. The fact of the matter is that when we’re so low staffing those are the parameters we’re working in and people getting ordered,” he said.

If the pay increase option doesn’t work to get these positions filled, Cole said they’ll go back to the drawing board and work with commissioners on something else.

To see the open positions, Click Here. The county is also using the hashtag #JoinSnCo to spread awareness of the open spots on social media.

