SE Topeka trailer fire under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a Southeast Topeka trailer fire is under investigation.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Fire Dept. was called to 213 SE 46th St. on reports of the blaze.

When crews arrived they found the outside of a mobile home engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained before spreading to any nearby structures.

Nobody was reported to be inside at the time, however, TFD’s Alan Stahl said multiple pets were owned by the family. It is unclear if any were hurt or killed.

Stahl says it appears the fire started outside on the home’s entryway and spread inside.

Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced family.

The cause is under investigation.

