Royals fan reflects on cancellation of Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jeremy Danner has a full bookshelf dedicated to the Royals, including a collection of bobbleheads and several signed baseballs. Not one of those balls was bought.

“Most of them might have been home runs or fouls,” said his son, Cooper.

Cooper has been to 147 games. He was 3 weeks old when he attended his first game.

“Taking my son to a baseball game, that’s the best there is. Like, I live for that,” said Danner. “He likes going out there, too.”

He knew it was a risk buying tickets for Opening Day. However, he said he bought them because he’s an optimist.

That optimism was put to the test on Tuesday, when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he is canceling the first two series of the season amid a labor dispute with players.

“I mean, it’s disappointing,” Danner remarked. “It’s a bummer. My friends and I would call Opening Day ‘Baseball Christmas.’”

He has a lot of opinions about the lockout that led to him missing that father-son tradition.

“I’m upset with the league and the owners. I think some people want to blame the players, but nobody goes to a game wearing an owner’s jersey,” Danner asserted.

Still, he’s maintained his optimism in other ways. Cooper, who’s now 8 years old, starts his first season playing baseball later this month.

“I’m looking forward to being a fan of his team,” Danner said.

They might also take more trips to Omaha for Storm Chasers games. That’s where the Royals top prospects are playing. Whichever alternative they choose, there will be plenty of father-son moments still to be had.

“[What I love is] just being out there, you know? Seeing the field, smelling the grass,” Danner said. “Everything about baseball makes me happy and it’s awesome to be able to share that with him.”

