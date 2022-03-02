Advertisement

Royals fan reflects on cancellation of Opening Day

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman Stadium as the grounds crews prepare the field after a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jeremy Danner has a full bookshelf dedicated to the Royals, including a collection of bobbleheads and several signed baseballs. Not one of those balls was bought.

“Most of them might have been home runs or fouls,” said his son, Cooper.

Cooper has been to 147 games. He was 3 weeks old when he attended his first game.

“Taking my son to a baseball game, that’s the best there is. Like, I live for that,” said Danner. “He likes going out there, too.”

He knew it was a risk buying tickets for Opening Day. However, he said he bought them because he’s an optimist.

That optimism was put to the test on Tuesday, when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he is canceling the first two series of the season amid a labor dispute with players.

“I mean, it’s disappointing,” Danner remarked. “It’s a bummer. My friends and I would call Opening Day ‘Baseball Christmas.’”

He has a lot of opinions about the lockout that led to him missing that father-son tradition.

“I’m upset with the league and the owners. I think some people want to blame the players, but nobody goes to a game wearing an owner’s jersey,” Danner asserted.

Still, he’s maintained his optimism in other ways. Cooper, who’s now 8 years old, starts his first season playing baseball later this month.

“I’m looking forward to being a fan of his team,” Danner said.

They might also take more trips to Omaha for Storm Chasers games. That’s where the Royals top prospects are playing. Whichever alternative they choose, there will be plenty of father-son moments still to be had.

“[What I love is] just being out there, you know? Seeing the field, smelling the grass,” Danner said. “Everything about baseball makes me happy and it’s awesome to be able to share that with him.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn
Rollover on Kansas Turnpike near Mile Marker 208 outside Lawrence.
Semi accident closes Turnpike east of Lawrence
FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, speaks at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Jan....
Kansas lawmaker suspended from KDP for troublesome behavior

Latest News

Clayton, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Clayton
Wednesday's Child - Clayton
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Blake Buessing
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Santa Fe Trail’s Blake Buessing
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address
Topeka Fire Department firefighters extinguish a fire located in the bathroom of 903 SW 31st...
TFD stops house fire