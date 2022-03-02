Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
The Medal of Honor Society hosted training for Kansas teachers on March 3, 2022, to discuss its...
Kansas teachers discuss character with Medal of Honor Recipient
Lawmakers push for ban on Russian oil and gas imports
Lawmakers push for ban on Russian oil and gas imports
FILE
U.S. Senate passes Marshall resolution to end COVID-19 national state of emergency