Pedestrian killed by train in Independence, Mo.

FILE
FILE(KY3)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a train in Independence, police say.

Independence police and emergency crews responded around 8 p.m. to the scene of a train accident at 15th Street and Appleton Avenue. A person who had been on foot was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a train, according to the Independence Police Department.

Investigators are trying to determine why the person was on the tracks and the circumstances of the collision.

No one else was injured.

