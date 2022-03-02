Pedestrian killed by train in Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a train in Independence, police say.

Independence police and emergency crews responded around 8 p.m. to the scene of a train accident at 15th Street and Appleton Avenue. A person who had been on foot was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a train, according to the Independence Police Department.

Investigators are trying to determine why the person was on the tracks and the circumstances of the collision.

No one else was injured.

