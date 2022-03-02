Moran calls on VA to address toxic-exposed veterans following State of the Union

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Senator Jerry Moran has called on the VA to take immediate action to help toxic-exposed veterans as part of the President’s postulates.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Wednesday, March 3, and called on Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to act immediately to deliver disability benefits to veterans.

Sen. Moran said President Biden announced nine new postulates during the Tuesday address, which will give toxic-exposed veterans more access to disability compensation and health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Currently, Moran said the VA is conducting a pilot program on presumptions that allows the secretary to make scientific and data-driven decisions on which ideas to include for toxic-exposed veterans.

“In previous correspondence with me, you noted that you have broad authority under existing law to establish presumptions of service-connection to toxic substances,” Moran wrote to Secretary McDonough. “Using that authority, you established three new presumptions last year—asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis—and announced the creation of nine more on March 1, 2022.”

“Based on your previous comments before this committee about what authority you needed and thought was in the best interest of our veterans, I was surprised to learn of the Administration’s ‘strong support’ for H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which is scheduled for a vote in the House this week,” continued the Senator. “Support of this bill seems contrary to our conversations and your public comments.”

Moran questioned why the Secretary needed to wait to pass legislation like the PACT Act in order to add new presumptive conditions to the VA’s list for claims as they relate to toxic exposures. He said McDonough has now shown he already has the power to add more presumptive conditions for VA disability claims, as he previously stated in Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearings.

“Waiting any longer, like veterans have for years, would appear inconsistent with the President’s call to action on this issue during his State of the Union address,” added Moran. “I remain committed to work with Chairman Tester and you on our phased approach to comprehensively address health care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans, but it would seem that the quickest and surest way to deliver benefits for veterans is for you to act now using the authority you already have.”

Moran said he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) introduced the Healthcare for Burn Pit Veterans Act in February, which unanimously passed the Senate later that month. He said the legislation is the first of a three-step approach to expand access to health care for toxic-exposed veterans, establish a new process for the VA to decide future presumptive conditions, and provide overdue benefits to thousands of veterans who have been long-ignored or forgotten.

According to the Senator, Phase 2 includes oversight hearings on the VA pilot program currently being conducted by the VA.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

