Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center seeing uptick in “checking the oil” sexual abuse incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Earlier this week a viewer alerted 13 NEWS about an apparent sexual assault involving middle schoolers in the Jackson Heights School District.

Jackson Heights Superintendent Jim Howard, Jackson County Sheriff Tom Morse and Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller all declined to comment on the incident.

Jill Shehi-Chapman, a program director at Lifehouse Child Advocacy Center said Tuesday the organization’s multi-disciplinary groups involving law enforcement, medical partners and child protective services have seen a rise in a type of sexual abuse happening between young boys in schools.

“Checking the oil is the penetration or attempted penetration of fingers or objects into someone’s anus and primarily,” she explained.

“There is a lot of history, long discussed and very controversial, when it comes to sports but we’re seeing it outside of sports at this point.”

Shehi-Chapman said checking the oil has a controversial history when it comes to sports but its current iteration is something she says is happening across the nation.

“Collectively as a team, we’re seeing an increase in cases and we want to be clear that this ‘checking the oil’ trend is not a joke or prank, it’s sexual assault,” she said.

“The most alarming part of it is that we’re seeing not over the clothes, that it’s happening under the clothes, violent it’s unwanted of course, it’s very traumatic and all of it needs to stop whether it’s the prank, people that think it’s a prank, these violent assults need to stop.”

She said parents can help their kids by having conversations about the trend and not shying away from specifics.

“We often find that parents are not willing to or just feel uncomfortable talking about things involving sexual content and having those conversations with our kids is of so much importance,” she said.

“[Checking the oil] is a crime kids can be charged with crimes, kids can be charged with sexual assault or sexual battery any number of charges if they are partaking in doing this to another individual.”

She said encouraging kids to go to a trusted adult if they see an incident happen can help others.

“It’s hard to be a bystander, it’s hard to be a middle schooler or high schooler anyway but add something like this it starts in our homes our parents can empower our kids to come forward and say this isn’t right.”

Lifehouse told 13 NEWS they put a notice to schools in Shawnee and Jackson counties about the uptick in oil check incidents. In response, Holton Public Schools made a statement on their Facebook page reading in part “violations of any provision of the Behavior Code may result in disciplinary action, up to and including suspension and/or expulsion and they will cooperate with law enforcement”.

Parents and Staff, Holton USD #336 is committed to the safety and education of all students, therefore the following... Posted by Holton Public Schools USD 336 on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.