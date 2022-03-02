Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After decades of fraudulent schemes, a Leawood man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the State of Kansas says Scott Tucker, 59, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison and ordered to pay $40 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for tax fraud.

In November 2021, court records indicate Tucker pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false or fraudulent tax return. He owned Level 5 Sports, a professional auto racing business.

On a 1040-tax return in 2010, court records show Tucker reported Level 5 had about $18.2 million in gross receipts and about $17.5 million in expenses. He admitted in a plea agreement that Level 5 never operated as an intended for-profit business and admitted to the submission of false information on the 1040 form to try to hide the amount of taxes due and owing.

The Office said a federal judge ordered Tucker’s prison sentence to be served simultaneously with a previous conviction in the Southern District of New York.

In 2018, court records indicate Tucker was sentenced to 200 months in prison - over 16-and-a-half years - for operating a nationwide $3.5 billion internet payday lending scheme that systematically evaded New York state laws.

“Taxes are due on all earned income, even income earned by ripping people off,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation. “IRS-CI will always pursue the interests of the public. Mr. Tucker spent decades defrauding others through payday lending schemes and now a $40 million tax bill is due. In addition to the time he’s already serving, he’s now being held accountable for cheating the U.S. government and honest taxpayers.”

The Office said the IRS-Criminal Investigation unit investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Rask and Chris Oakley prosecuted.

