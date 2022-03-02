KU study finds gun-related threats could be driving factor in regulation support

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from KU has found that gun-related threats increase the chances of those who own guns to support more regulations.

The University of Kansas says while most assume the American attitude toward gun regulations has been remedied, a new study found how these attitudes are malleable - even among gun owners themselves.

KU said an article written by Don Haider-Markel, professor of political science, “Gun Ownership, Threat, and Gun Attitudes in an Experiment,” argues while exposure to danger can increase the desire to carry, gun owners primed with a gun-related threat soften their views on regulations compared to those who don’t own one.

“In general, most gun owners own guns for protection. Mostly this is based on a fear of crime, but owning a gun reduces that fear,” said Haider-Markel.

The University said the study focuses on an experiment held with several thousand participants in which half reported they had been exposed to an image of a dark-skinned man pointing a gun.

“We infer that some gun owners exposed to the image perceived it as a threat and were therefore somewhat more likely to support increased gun regulation relative to gun owners in the control group,” said Haider-Markel of the study he co-wrote with Abigail Vegter, doctoral graduate at KU and assistant professor of political science at Berry University. “Non-gun owners did not increase or decrease their support for gun regulation, regardless of what experimental group they were in.”

The professors maintained that those who own guns often want to echo virtues like courage, bravery and honor. They said gun groups like “Fearless Firearms” and “For the Brave” even reinforce the idea.

KU said scholarship has shown those who buy a gun could do so to diminish the anxiety of threats and experience lower levels of victimization fear once they acquire the new weapon.

Yet, when faced with the possibility of a direct threat - like a pistol being aimed directly at them - the study found those same individuals may reconsider their general support for gun rights.

The University said the study is more relevant now than ever before, as gun ownership during 2020-2021 was the largest on record. It said many of these owners were reported, first-time buyers.

While such ownership surveys are often underreported, KU said current estimates hover around 35% of households possessing at least one firearm.

However, KU said another aspect of the study hinges on the actual picture shown to respondents.

“The image of a dark-skinned man pointing a gun may have invoked racial considerations among some exposed gun owners,” he said. “In other words, seeing an image of a dark-skinned man pointing a gun may have primed race among some gun owners, which led them to be more supportive of gun regulation.”

Now in his 25th year at KU, the University said Haider-Markel has done extensive studies in criminal justice, policing and LGBTQ rights. His past research into gun-related topics includes “Intersectionality in Action: Gun Ownership and Women’s Political Participation,” “Emerging Political Identities? Gun Ownership and Voting in Presidential Elections,” “Gun Ownership and Self-Serving Attributions for Mass Shooting Tragedies” and “Gun Ownership Used to Be Bipartisan. Not Anymore.”

“Our attitudes about guns and gun regulations are not fixed in concrete,” Haider-Markel said of the key takeaway this research offers. “There are conditions under which people can shift their attitudes, which is encouraging for deliberative democracy.”

To read the full study, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.