Kansas lawmaker suspended from KDP for troublesome behavior

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City lawmaker has been ousted from the Kansas Democratic Party after multiple instances of abusive and violent behavior.

The KDP has suspended Rep. Aaron Coleman from the party for two years. The suspension keeps Coleman from serving in any elected or appointed role in the party, participating in party events, or receiving party campaign resources. KDP told 13 NEWS that while the vote conducted Saturday was done by voice, it appeared to be a unanimous decision.

The party cited multiple incidents for the suspension, including a ban from the Kansas Department of Labor and several complaints of abusive behavior towards women before and during his tenure in the Kansas Legislature. Coleman has also dealt with legal matters regarding a domestic incident with his brother and a November DUI incident.

The KDP says they will monitor during his suspension, and permanently dismiss him if his behavior continues.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.