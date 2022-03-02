Advertisement

Driver in rollover that closed Turnpike near Lawrence identified

By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a semi that rolled on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday afternoon.

According to KHP, Kelly Edward Noss, 61, of Dougherty, Iowa, suffered suspected serious injuries in an accident that shutdown traffic in both directions.

It happened at 2:14 p.m. a few miles east of the East Lawrence exit in Leavenworth County.

Officials say Noss was driving a 2018 Peterbilt eastbound on I-70 when he left the road to the south, reentered as the semi began to overturn and struck the inside barrier wall.

KHP closed the Turnpike in both directions for more than an hour, and eastbound lanes remained shut down into Tuesday evening.

