Crews respond to crash Wednesday morning in midtown Topeka

Crews responded to a crash Wednesday morning at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jewell. No serious injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries Wednesday morning in midtown Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Jewell.

Police at the scene said a Hyundai Veloster was eastbound on 6th Avenue at the time of the crash.

Police said the car hit a curb on the southeast corner of 6th and Jewell.

The car initially was reported to have gone up and over a curb.

The Hyundai then came to rest with all four wheels on the street in the right lane of 6th Avenue, just east of Jewell.

Traffic in the right lane of 6th Avenue was closed in the area as crews responded to the scene.

