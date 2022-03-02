Advertisement

Council Grove Girl Scouts are Good Kids during cookie time

They’re now working on a new spring project for first responders
Troop 30216 girls have also served Thanksgiving dinner, and created a mural.
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COUNCIL GROVE (WIBW) -- Our Early March Good Kids, Rachel Small, Ruby McKnight, Rylie Smith and Layla Smith are members of Council Grove’s Cadette Troop 30216. Leader Ashley McKnight calls them “small but mighty!” -- With one Senior Scout joining them from Troop 30083, Trinadee Fetters, they took charge of the Council Grove Community Dinner for Thanksgiving. The girls fed up to 200 community members a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The girls offered to dine in, carry out and deliver during the pandemic holiday meal event.

Last year Rachel, Ruby and Layla worked on their Bronze award and with the help of all the girls and volunteer Lynessa Sherwood, painted a mural to raise awareness that Girl Scouts are still strong in the community. Over the summer they also had a “Hippy Camp” and invited the younger community Daisy and Brownie troop to attend, free of charge, to get them excited about the camping experience.

Now, moving on from turkey, they’re looking ahead to eggs. They’re working on egg baskets to honor Morris County first responders, and will have an “egg your yard” fundraiser in May to raise more dollars for their activities.

Ashley says she is very glad to call them her troop! And we’re delighted to call Troop 30216 our Good Kids from the Girl Scouting community this week.

