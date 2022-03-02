Community members gather in solidarity with Ukraine at MHK’s Triangle Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 people joined a silent candle march in Manhattan on Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Leadership Center organized the march to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Organizers from Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary were joined by community members from a variety of diverse backgrounds in their gesture that their friends and family back home are not alone.

“I want to show them that we are here we care, and we support them, and we always think about them.” Manhattan resident, originally from Ukraine, Olga Volok says.

Following a candlelight prayer vigil, the group marched through Aggieville, and around City Park in Manhattan.

