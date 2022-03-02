Christians gather for Ash Wednesday services to mark the start of Lenten season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christians throughout the Topeka area on Wednesday will be heading to churches today mark the beginning of the Lenten season which leads up to Easter.

Ash Wednesday services will begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and will continue into the evening at many churches.

One of the earliest services will take place at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, S.W. 25th and Wanamaker. Christ the King also will have Ash Wednesday services at 8 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Among other local churches having Ash Wednesday services are:

• Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage -- noon, 5 and 7 p.m.

• First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison -- noon

• Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave. -- 12:10 and 7 p.m.

• Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E. Michigan -- 6:30 p.m.

• Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 N.W. 46th -- 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

During Ash Wednesday services, attendees will go forward and receive the mark of a cross on their heads. The mark, applied by a minister or other church leader, is made of ashes from the burned palm fronds from last year’s Palm Sunday service.

When the smudge of the cross is made, the pastor may say “Remember that you are dust, and unto dust you shall return” or “Turn away from sin and believe in the Gospel.”

Lent is a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays, that begins on Ash Wednesday and concludes on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter.

The 40 days signifies the time Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before he began his ministry.

For many Christians, Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, prayer, self-examination and reflection, as well as almsgiving.

Protestant and Catholic Christians will celebrate Easter this year on April 17.

Orthodox Christians, meanwhile, will observe Easter a week later, on April 24.

