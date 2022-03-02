Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship

Latest News

Jackson Heights High School & Middle School
USD 335 investigating February assault between students
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas