Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has urged Kansans who may have been affected by the T-Mobile data breach to take immediate steps to guard against identity theft after compromised information was found on the dark web.

On Wednesday, March 2, Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas residents who believe they have been compromised following a data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 should take the appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Schmidt said T-Mobile reported a massive breach that compromised the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former and prospective customers. He said the breach impacted 53 million people, including over 335,000 Kansans.

Among other impacted information, Schmidt said millions had their names, birthdays, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.

Recently, the AG said a large amount of the compromised information was found for sale on the dark web - a hidden part of the Internet where cyber-criminals buy, sell and track personal information among other activities. He said many have since gotten alerts through various identity theft protection agencies to inform them their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming the impacted individuals are at higher risk of identity theft.

Schmidt has urged anyone who thinks they were impacted by the breach to immediately take the following steps to protect themselves:

Monitor your credit - Credit monitoring services track credit reports and alert individuals when a change has been made, like a new account or large purchase. Most services will notify the customer within 24 hours of any changes to credit reports.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on credit reports - Identity thieves will not be able to open new accounts in the individual’s name while the freeze is in place. Residents can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax | https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/ (888) 766-0008 Experian | https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html (888) 397-3742 TransUnion | https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze (800) 680-7289

Place a fraud alert on credit reports - A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify an individual’s identity before issuing credit. Residents can place a fraud alert by contacting one of the three major credit bureaus.

The AG said if anyone believes they have been a victim of identity theft, they should click HERE or contact staff at 800-432-2310 for information about how to report a complaint.

