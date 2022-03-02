Advertisement

2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
By Christ Calcagno
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.

Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.

The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.

“So, there’s a gate area and in the gated area that’s the end of the cave. That’s the furthest that’s been mapped. And we went past that,” Dobos said.

The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.

“We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers,” Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.

Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.

“I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there,” Warren said. “So, pick a better place. It’s probably a bit safer. And make better decisions.”

As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.

“I took a lot of everybody else’s time today,” Dobos said.

Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.

Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
Kansas lawmakers react to President’s State of the Union address

Latest News

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He is planning to...
Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically injured 2-year-old girl
Since the conflict began, Ukraine has been asking for all the help it can get. Many countries,...
Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’