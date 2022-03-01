WU students hold ‘Black Excellence Ball’ as Black History Month comes to end

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students came together as Black History Month comes to an end.

After a month full of events commemorating Black History, the Washburn Black Student Union put on the ‘Black Excellence Ball’ to wrap things up. Organizers say it’s a chance to have fun with all the people they’ve met and worked with over the course of the month.

“It’s something relaxing and fun. A bunch of people from all backgrounds come and we have a good time together because of all the time we spent learning and growing together. Now, we can just have fun.”

The Black Student Union hosted campus events all month -- including movie nights, and history displays.

