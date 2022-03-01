Advertisement

Where’s my tax refund?

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you're not alone.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that the fastest and easiest way to check on the status of your refund is by using the Where’s My Refund? tool on the agency’s website.

You can use Where’s My Refund? to start checking your refund status within 24 hours after an e-filed return is received. If you filed a paper return in the mail, you can start checking your refund status four weeks after mailing the return.

Where’s My Refund? will display progress in three phases:

  1. Return received
  2. Refund approved
  3. Refund sent

Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of the IRS accepting the filed return. However, it may take longer if the return requires an additional review or if there are errors on the return. The IRS will contact you by mail if more information is needed to process your return.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS said you can expect to get your refund by March 1 if:

  • The return was filed online
  • You chose to get your refund by direct deposit
  • No issues were found with the return

For more information, visit the IRS website here.

