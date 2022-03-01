USD 345 no longer requiring masks on buses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman school’s will no longer be requiring masks on school buses after Monday’s board meeting.

In light of the CDC changing their guidance to no longer require the use of masks on school buses, the Seaman School Board met to discuss updating their Safe Return to School Plan.

The board voted unanimously to follow the CDC’s guidelines.

Board President, Frank Henderson says he’s glad to see restrictions start to ease for the district.

“This is a good sign, I know some of the numbers have gone down in the county,” said Henderson. “Hopefully, we get beyond the curve, get past this pandemic, and get things back to what we would call more normal.”

The new guidance is effective Tuesday.

