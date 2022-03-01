Tuesday forecast: Warmer weather continues to build into the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs for some areas reached 70° yesterday including Topeka however many spots were in the 60s. All of northeast Kansas will reach the 70s today and for several spots it will be in the 80s tomorrow. Well above average to begin the month of March.

While there will be a brief cool down Thursday, the mild weather continues through Saturday before more seasonal temperatures move in Sunday into next week. The immediate concern is the fire danger risk as it will be increasing between today into tomorrow with a slight uptick in wind. By the time the winds increase with gusts 25-35 mph Friday and Saturday, the humidity should be higher however planned burns should be avoided if possible this week.

We need moisture, unfortunately there isn’t much for the next 8 days. Yes there are chances this weekend however at this time it doesn’t look to be overly heavy and it’s mainly going to be east of HWY 75. An area that relative to north-central KS is not in as much of a need for rain. The good news is there are still several days where the storm track could shift in the models and the probability of rain increases so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29 Record High Wednesday is 83 (1901) (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds Calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SW/W 5-15 mph.

With an easterly wind Thursday, that could be enough to keep highs in the 60s but uncertainty does exist on temperatures for Thursday afternoon. With a southerly wind returning Friday, highs warm back in the 70s which continues into Saturday.

Precipitation wise: Monitoring a rain chance as early as Friday night and with several waves coming through over the weekend. While most of it will be rain IF precipitation lingers into Sunday night with colder air moving in, there could be a brief window of a wintry mix occurring. We’ll also monitor the risk for a few t-storms Saturday. At this time the severe weather risk is low with the Storm Prediction Center monitoring northern Missouri for the higher chance of severe storms.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger risk today and Wednesday. Use extreme caution if you do plan on doing any planned burning. Highly recommended you check with your local Fire Department to make sure there aren’t any restrictions.

Precipitation returns this weekend with low confidence on specific details including how widespread any rain will be, if there are t-storms and if there are will there be a few strong to severe storms. There’s also a chance from one model of a wintry mix late Sunday into Sunday night with the other model dry. Bottom line is if you have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend make them and/or keep them but know there might be precipitation that affects it so keep checking back through the week for updates.



