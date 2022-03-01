Topeka shows solidarity with Ukraine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka business leaders and elected officials came together Monday to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

A news conference launched a week-long display in Evergy Plaza.

A sign reading “Topeka Stands with Ukraine”, lights of blue and yellow and Ukrainian folk music will play all week.

It’s an effort appreciated by Yana Ross, a member of the Greater Topeka Partnership who emigrated from central Ukraine and has lived in Topeka for 16 years.

She still has loved ones in her homeland.

“My grandma is still in Ukraine, my stepdad and of course, a lot of friends,” she said.

“I think, from what I hear from them they’re really scared, they love the country what’s happening is really unexpected for anyone.”

She said her elderly relatives cannot evacuate Ukraine and there is little she can do from the United States.

“Unfortunately, I feel more helpless so it’s just showing them support because right now they can’t move around easily,” she said.

“Everyone is staying put.”

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said the strength of Ukrainians are to be admired.

“We’re far away in miles but we’re not far from the Ukrainian people in the idea that we self-rule and we fight for democracy,” he said.

“I think Kansas and Topeka, being in the dead center of the United States, flagship for democracy, we have to fight for those other democrat countries fighting for our lives literally.”

Ross encourages Topekans to keeping showing love to Ukraine.

“Ukraine needs support it needs support from other countries in my opinion if other countries do not help, it’s more than Ukraine that suffers,” she said.

“I think people in Ukraine need to know they are heard and people care about them.”

Topekans are encouraged to head to Evergy Plaza, snap a selfie with the sign and upload to social media using the hashtags #standwithUkraine #prayforUkraine or #standingwithUkraine.

