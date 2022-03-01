Topeka 501 calls special board meeting to discuss CDC guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special board meeting has been called to discuss whether or not Topeka Public School students will continue to have to wear a mask in class.

USD 501 announced the Board of Education will meet on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

On the agenda, board members will discuss “CDC Guidelines” and then have the option to take action following the discussion.

The public portion of the meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to view the board meeting in-person or virtually by visiting the district’s Youtube Livestream.

On February 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Topeka Public Schools has required students, staff, and visitors to wear masks in Topeka Public Schools buildings since the beginning of the school year, regardless of vaccination status.

