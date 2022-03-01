Team chemistry leads Valley Falls to unbeaten regular season

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Perfection.

“It’s not being cocky. It’s being confident. You know?” Dylan Cervantez, Valley Falls junior shooting guard, said. “Knowing you’re going to go in there and dominate and win the game.”

20-0. An unblemished record.

“Definitely something that we thought in the back of our minds,” Avery Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls senior shooting guard, said. “But, at the same time, that would be hard to do.”

Valley Falls has pieced together an unbeaten regular season record. The first time any Dragons squad has done so in two decades.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words,” Caleb Gatzemeyer, Valley Falls boys basketball head coach, said. “We knew coming into this year that it’s going to be a special group. They’ve exceeded expectations.”

A tightly connected group has made the difference. 8 seniors lead the charge with a talented core of underclassmen stepping up.

“Having 8 seniors on the team is definitely good,” Brennen Miller, Valley Falls senior point guard, said. “We have a lot of leaders on the team.”

“We all are pretty close and we’ve always been friends,” Avery Gatzemeyer said. “We always grew up playing basketball so that’s definitely helped.”

“We have each others backs being able to play with each other since we were younger and just growing up together,” Miller said. “Its been nice to be able to play with each other now.”

With the success comes a target. These Dragons embrace the fire.

“Every single team, whether its on the court or off the court, they’re always telling us you know, we’re coming for you.” Cervantez said.

“Can’t have an off night from here on out because it can be the end of it,” Miller said. “We know we’re going to have to play our best every game and keep the ride going as long as we can.”

“I feel like now since we’re 20-0, we’ve been undefeated this entire season, it’s kind of been a rivalry for everybody,” Cervantez said. “Everyone’s wanting to come out and give us our first loss.”

Their goal doesn’t stop at 20-0. The team wants a state title.

“Sky’s the limit.” Avery Gatzemeyer said.

“We all know what’s at stake.” Cervantez said.

“I think that if we come to practice and put in the work everyday and play our best on game nights, we can achieve anything.” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.