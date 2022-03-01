Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec Shunga Trail will be closed for construction starting March 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation says the Shunga Trail will be closed at Gage Blvd. starting March 7th due to construction.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation says a detour will be posted directing pedestrians and bicyclists to use the rapid beacon flashing crosswalk on Gage Blvd., just north of the entrance to Felker Park.

Parks & Rec says the sidewalk along the east side of Gage Blvd. leads south to the Shunga Trail. The underpass beneath Gage Blvd. is being rerouted to enhance safety by improving the line of sight between Felker Park and Crestview Park and by straightening the path of the trail to soften the curves. Lighting beneath the bridge will also be improved, according to Parks & Rec.

