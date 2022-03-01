Semi accident closes Turnpike east of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Turnpike is closed in both directions following an accident involving a semi tractor trailer.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 208, which is east of the east Lawrence exit.

Officials say the semi was involved in a rollover.

As of 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, both directions of travel were completely shut down and traffic was being diverted.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.

