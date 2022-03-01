Advertisement

Semi accident closes Turnpike east of Lawrence

Rollover on Kansas Turnpike near Mile Marker 208 outside Lawrence.
Rollover on Kansas Turnpike near Mile Marker 208 outside Lawrence.(Quint Reelfs)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Turnpike is closed in both directions following an accident involving a semi tractor trailer.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 208, which is east of the east Lawrence exit.

Officials say the semi was involved in a rollover.

As of 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, both directions of travel were completely shut down and traffic was being diverted.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash...
Topeka man taken to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-70 in Douglas County

Latest News

Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
K-State removes mask requirement at Bramlage
The Broadband Acceleration Grants are officially opened to public comments, announced by...
Broadband grant program open for public feedback
(File) KCMO Police Station
Person takes own life outside Kansas City police station
A Baldwin City man wanted since late last year has finally been captured by police.
Baldwin City man taken into custody following pursuit