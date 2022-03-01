Advertisement

Rising gas prices reflect uncertainties of Russia invasion of Ukraine

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average...
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rising for the ninth straight week, gas prices are the highest they’ve been since March 2014, hitting a national average of $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the uncertainty has pushed the price of fuel considerably in the last week and will remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, De Haan says gas prices typically increase anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day each year.

“It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” De Haan said.

In response, the 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves - half from the U.S. - to send a message to markets there will not be a shortfall in supplies, Associated Press reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging a ceasefire to show Russia's seriousness in negotiations. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash...
Topeka man taken to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-70 in Douglas County

Latest News

Lee Greenwood inducted into the CPAC.
Lee Greenwood coming to Northeast Kansas
The TV tower strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, killed five, according to a report.
RAW: Russia attacks Kyiv TV tower
Giant crane lifts large air-conditioning unit to top of downtown Topeka building
Midday in Kansas
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas