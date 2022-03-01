Representatives’ legislation awards an all-female battalion a congressional gold medal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation that awards members of a Women’s Army Corp battalion a congressional gold medal.

According to Senator Moran’s office, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, or “Six Triple Eight,” was granted the congressional gold medal Monday for its service in World War II.

The unit both served in the U.S. and Europe sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians.

Moran’s office also says that the Six Triple Eight was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. Moran’s office says the battalion cleared out any backlog of mail and made sure that American troops’ letters were received.

“The women of the Six Triple Eight have earned a special place in history for their service to our nation,” said Sen. Moran. “It has been an honor to meet members of the battalion and help lead this effort to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest expression of national appreciation from Congress. Though the odds were set against them, the women of the Six Triple Eight processed millions of letters and packages during their deployment in Europe, helping connect WWII soldiers with their loved ones back home – like my father and mother. Nearly 80 years after their service, we are finally able to recognize these extraordinary women for their service to our nation with the highest distinction Congress can bestow. I appreciate Rep. Moore and Rep. LaTurner for leading this effort in the House and Col. Edna Cummings for all her work to honor the Six Triple Eight on behalf of a grateful nation.”

The legislation was sponsored by Congresswoman Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin, and Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner.

“I am honored to help introduce this legislation in the House to award the Six Triple Eight with the highest honor in Congress, the Congressional Gold Medal, for their heroic service to our nation,” said Rep. LaTurner. “This brave group of women helped sort and deliver millions of vital pieces of mail to soldiers on the battlefield during World War II. I want to thank my fellow Kansan, Senator Moran, for helping get this bill across the finish line in the Senate.”

The legislation is now going to President Biden’s desk for signature.

“The Six Triple Eight was a trailblazing group of she-roes who were the only all-Black, Women Army Corps Battalion to serve overseas during World War II,” said Rep. Moore. “Facing both racism and sexism in a warzone, these women sorted millions of pieces of mail, closing massive mail backlogs, and ensuring service members received letters from their loved ones. A Congressional Gold Medal is only fitting for these veterans who received little recognition for their service after returning home. I am honored to recognize Six Triple Eight’s selfless service, which is long overdue, and to be able to award the highest honor in Congress, the Congressional Gold Medal, to the women of the Six Triple Eight including my constituent Ms. Anna Mae Robertson, whose daughter inspired me to get involved in this effort. With House passage, we are now so much closer to making this legislation law. I am grateful to Retired Lt. Colonel Edna Cummings and Carlton Philpot whose tireless advocacy helped advance this legislation. I also thank Senator Jerry Moran whose leadership helped pass this legislation in the Senate and Rep. Jake LaTurner, who joined me in this bipartisan effort in the House and their capable staff.”

