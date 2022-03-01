Person takes own life outside Kansas City police station

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities were on the scene Tuesday morning of a shooting at a Kansas City police station, in which a civilian died by suicide.

Police and emergency medical crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a shooting call at the Shoal Creek Division of the Kansas City Police Department on Northeast Pleasant Valley Road.

Police said a person died from a self-inflicted shooting near the station’s entrance.

There were no reports of anyone else hurt.

A motorcycle officer blocked off the drive leading to the police station afterward.

There is help available for those who need it. If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.

