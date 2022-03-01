Advertisement

Person takes own life outside Kansas City police station

(File) KCMO Police Station
(File) KCMO Police Station(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities were on the scene Tuesday morning of a shooting at a Kansas City police station, in which a civilian died by suicide.

Police and emergency medical crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to a shooting call at the Shoal Creek Division of the Kansas City Police Department on Northeast Pleasant Valley Road.

Police said a person died from a self-inflicted shooting near the station’s entrance.

There were no reports of anyone else hurt.

A motorcycle officer blocked off the drive leading to the police station afterward.

There is help available for those who need it. If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Monday on Interstate...
SUV rolls after it hits parked car along I-470 in southwest Topeka
Shawn Parcells (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Bench warrant issued for Kansas man accused illegal autopsies
Travis Darnall, 46, of Mayetta, and Autumn Morris, 27, of Hiawatha, were arrested in...
Pair arrested on meth counts after traffic stop in Brown County
Washburn Rural Wrestler Austin Fager slams coach in celebration of state championship
CELEBRATION SLAM: Topeka wrestler tosses coach to mat after sealing State Championship
A Topeka man was taken to an area hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash...
Topeka man taken to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-70 in Douglas County

Latest News

Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
K-State removes mask requirement at Bramlage
The Broadband Acceleration Grants are officially opened to public comments, announced by...
Broadband grant program open for public feedback
Rollover on Kansas Turnpike near Mile Marker 208 outside Lawrence.
Semi accident closes Turnpike east of Lawrence
A Baldwin City man wanted since late last year has finally been captured by police.
Baldwin City man taken into custody following pursuit