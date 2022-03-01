Overland Park is the 8th happiest city in the US, according to WalletHub

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Today, WalletHub released its report of the happiest cities in the country and Overland Park came in at number eight!

It was the only city out of Kansas or Missouri to make it into the top 20.

WalletHub said they compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the country across “30 key indicators of happiness.” They say their data ranges from the rate of depression, to the rate of income growth, to the amount of time people spend on leisure per day.

According to one graphic singling out some cities, Overland Park also came in at number three for “highest adequate-sleep rate.”

Overall, the city received a total score of 67.46. It received a score of 12 for emotional and physical well-being, a score of 54 for income and employment, and a score of 13 for community and environment.

For reference: Fremont, California was chosen as the happiest city in the U.S. It received a total score of 77.13, a score of one for emotional and physical well-being, a score of 46 for income and employment, and a score of two for community and environment.

For more information, and to see where KCMO ranked (Spoiler: It was number 152), click here.

