Motorcycle rider seriously injured Monday evening in crash on Wichita highway

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a crash on a Wichita highway, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a Monday evening crash on a Wichita highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday on Interstate 135 just west of 29th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Honda motorcycle was northbound in the right lane of I-135 attempting to exit to Hydraulic Avenue.

The patrol said a vehicle was in the exit lane, forcing the motorcycle to remain in the right lane.

Another vehicle approached the motorcycle rapidly in the right lane, the patrol said.

The motorcycle rider then performed an avoidance maneuver to avoid colliding with the vehicle in the right lane, braking and laying the bike down on its left side.

The motorcycle’s rider, Nicholas Sterling Curry Carlson, 26, of McPherson, was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Carlson was wearing protective eyewear.

No other injuries were reported.

